From left to right: Marcel Proust, Zadie Smith, Abdulrazak Gurnah, Agustín Fernández Mallo, Maryse Condé and Siri Hustvedt. Fine Art Images / Heritage Images / Getty Images; Miquel Llop / NurPhoto via Getty Images; REUTERS / Henry Nicholls; Cristobal Manuel; Albert Garcia; Ione Saizar

Marcel Proust and the Overwhelming Ulises by James Joyce will be celebrating in 2022, on the 100th anniversary of the death of the great French writer and many others since the publication of the legendary avant-garde novel that broke with narrative conventions. Both will be the object of tributes and important rescues, but before looking back, the new year brings a motley editorial program of new fiction titles. Already in January they will be launched Ay, William (Alfaguara), a novel by Elizabeth Strout that continues the story that began in My name is lucy barton; A home of your own (Random House Literature), a new installment of Deborah Levy’s fictionalized memoirs; Y All of our curses came true (Seix Barral), from Argentina Tamara Tenenbaum, author of The end of love, which this time writes about the Orthodox Jewish community in which he grew up. And two books of stories: Grand union (Salamander), which brings together the stories of Zadie Smith, and eight ball (Nórdica), the Spanish debut of Elizabeth Geoghegan, Lucia Berlin’s student and friend.

In February the stories of love and conquest that will reach the bookstores include since the return of Agustín Fernández Mallo with a novel set in Venice, The book of all loves (Seix Barral), until The feast of love (Asteroid), by the American Charles Baxter, passing by Free love (Sixth Floor), by Tessa Hadley, the British author whose late triumph never ceases to illuminate celebrated novels like this one set in 1960s London. Will also arrive October girl (Gatopardo), the novel in which Linda Boström tells her part of the story with the novelist and father of her four children, Karl Ove Knausgard; the multi-award winning and acclaimed Brightness Raven Leilani’s (Blackie Books) about a love triangle involving a young black woman and a married 40-year-old white man; and the new novel by Luis Landero, A ridiculous story (Tusquets), in which the lure of the love affair is connected with the promotion of class. Valentin Rome incites with The symbolic capitalist (Peripheral) on this same issue in the Barcelona of the nineties, and Juan Tallón has that Spain as a backdrop for Masterpiece (Anagram), the peculiar fictionalized account of the real disappearance of a sculpture by Richard Serra.

The author of So little life, Hanya Yanagihara, returns with To Paradise (Lumen), another long story in which the 19th century alternates with the years of AIDS in the United States, a theme that connects with the current pandemic. The Greek Petros Márkaris places the story of Quarantine (Tusquets) in the Athens of the coronavirus, and Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk also writes about contagion and plagues in The nights of the plague (Random House Literature) their return to the news table scheduled for March. That month the author of Empty houses, the Mexican Brenda Navarro, with Ash in the mouth (Sixth Floor), and Javier Cercas ends with Bluebeard’s castle (Tusquets) the trilogy that started with Terra Alta. And he also puts an end to hers Eva Baltasar with Mammoth (Random Literature). The Nobel Prize Isaac Bashevis Singer leaves in March double with the book of short stories A window to the world (Nordic), which includes five unpublished, and with the funny novel The seducer (Cliff).

Black literature is the one that best withstood the challenge of confinement and, according to what was seen for 2022, the one that conserves the most muscle. In April comes the new from Don Winslow, Burning city (HarperCollins), the start of a great mob series that has its roots in years of research into its own origins from the creator of The cartel. He will be in Barcelona in February to receive the Pepe Carvalho de la BCNegra. There we will also have Elmer Mendoza: the creator of The left-handed Mendieta and one of the great renovators of the genre returns with She came in through the bathroom window (Alfaguara). And Alan Parks, with a new installment about his brutal series in the Glasgow of the seventies, Bobby March will live forever. An event for fans of spy novels can be considered the arrival in January London connection, the closing of the Thomas Kell series written by Charles Cumming, the closest thing to John Le Carré that new British literature has given. And pay attention to Teresa Cardona’s debuts (Both sides, Siruela) and Virginia Feito (Mrs. March, Lumen) that is starring in the Anglo-Saxon world as resounding success as it is difficult to classify.

The chapter of heterodox tributes begins in January with the new novel by Rodrigo Fresán, Melvill (Random Literature), dedicated to Bartleby’s father and Moby Dick, and continues in autumn with the work of the Irish Doireann Ní Ghríofa A ghost in the throat (Sixth Floor), in which an eighteenth century poem intersects with memories of maternity. David Rieff selects the best texts of his mother in Susan Sontag. Essential work (Alfaguara), and it also comes out Ana María Matute’s book (Blackie Books), anthology of literature and life of the Catalan author. The novel that mixes research and self-fiction About Barbara Loden (Sixth Floor), by the French Nathalie Léger, has at its center the American actress and director who triumphed at the Venice film festival with the cult film Wanda and was the wife of Elia Kazan. And from the world of cinema also comes the debut of Werner Herzog with Twilight of the world (Blackie Books), the story of a Japanese soldier who continued to fight on a lost island after the end of World War II; and the book Ivo and Jorge (Tusquets), by Patrick Rotman, about the friendship of Yves Montand and Jorge Semprún.

Among the recoveries stand out Siren song (Gatopardo), by Charmian Clift, an Australian journalist who with her husband settled on the Greek island of Kalymnos and whose bohemian life inspired Leonard Cohen, among other artists; Y Aguamala, four days of rain in the city of Naples awaiting an extraordinary event (Acantilado), by Nicola Pugliese, a novel that Italo Calvino originally published in 1977 on the Einaudi label and that the author prohibited from being reissued until his death (2012). Two titles of the Nobel Prize 2021, Abdulrazak Gurnah, will also arrive in Salamandra, Seaside, and his latest work, Afterlives, which picks up the history of Tanzania where it left off in Paradise.

There will also be a new book by Maryse Condé, I, Tituba, the black witch of Salem (Impedimenta), in which he fables about the history of that slave who was condemned in the famous trials of the 17th century, and the novel set on a plantation The dance of the water by the American essayist Ta-Nehisi Coates. Argentine Camila Sosa, author of The evil ones, returns with nine stories gathered in I’m a fool for loving you (Tusquets). Y Different but like everyone (Transit) by Nora Eckert reconstructs the story of Chez Romy Haag, a legendary transvestite club in West Berlin in the 1970s.

The New Year will bring back the Princess of Asturias Award Siri Hustvedt with Mothers, fathers and other notes about my royal and literary family (Seix Barral), in April; Joyce Carol Oates with two nouvelles of mystery that Siruela will publish in January; also to the Colombian poet and writer Piedad Bonnett with What to do with these pieces (Alfaguara), and Héctor Abad Faciolince on the same label in May. The Italian Domenico Starnone, considered by many to be an indispensable part of Elena Ferrante’s mysterious identity, will return to bookstores with Confidence (Lumen), and Eduardo Berti with A foreign son (Impedimenta), where he tells the story that arose from the publication of A foreign parent.

It costs more to know the editorial plans for the second semester, but there will be new books by Luis Mateo Díez and Bernardo Atxaga in Alfaguara. With the I re-entered the Spanish translation of the latest novel by Houellebecq and About freedom by Maggie Nelson (both in Anagram); Lincoln highwaand (Salamandra), by Amor Towles, author of A gentleman in Moscow; and the 2021 Booker Prize winning novel, The promise, of Damon Galgut who will take out Asteroid. Will also be published In memory of memory (Cliff), by Maria Stepanova, hailed by Anglo-Saxon critics as the new great voice of Russian literature, whose monumental book blends personal and cultural history.

And, back to the beginning of this story about literature in 2022, there will be two important firsts from Marcel Proust: The 75 folios and other unpublished manuscripts (Lumen), and an important selection of his correspondence, which is published for the first time in Spanish in Acantilado, still without a fixed date. The other unknown is when the novel that Almudena Grandes left written will come out; although it is known that it will be this year and in Tusquets, the announcement is made to wait.

With information from Juan Carlos Galindo.