Good news has come for those who buy smart TV. Today you can buy Smart TV of Indian brand Shinko for just Rs. 3232. This is one of the best deals for TV buyers. Today ie on October 18 at 6 pm, you can buy Shinko company’s 32-inch Smart TV (SO328AS model) in flash cell on Amazon. You will definitely want to buy it before the stock runs out, as it will cost Rs 10,499 after that. Last year, Shinko’s 55-inch TV was available for sale at Rs 5555.

To buy Shinco 32 Inch Smart TV Smartphone from Amazon click here

Shinko’s specialty of this TV

Speaking of Shinko’s smart TV SO328AS, like other companies, it is also equipped with UNIWALL UI feature and is based on Android 8, which has A + grade panel, HRDP technology as well as 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. Equipped with A-53 quad core processor, this TV has 20 watt speakers and other cool features including Bluetooth technology. This TV has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. On this TV, you can download movies and watch movies and listen to songs including Netflix, Amazon Prime, G5.

To buy Shinco 32 Inch Smart TV Smartphone from Amazon click here

read this also –Best chance to buy SmartTV at a discount, best TV deals under ₹ 25000

Shinko Smart TV has more features than price

Other advantages also

Shinko will also get cashback and discount on the purchase of this TV, which is applicable on some credit and debit cards. Also, after purchasing this TV, the company will not charge any fees in the installation and the employees of the company will go to your house by setting the TV for free. The company claims that the sound and picture quality of this TV of Shinko company is superb and there can be no better opportunity for customers to purchase this TV.

read this also- Up to ₹ 10 thousand discount on Oppo smartphones, great offers from Amazon Sale

Plenty of offers in festive season

Let me tell you that the sale has started on Amazon and Flipkart on the occasion of Navratri and before Diwali and people are shopping fiercely. Electronic products are getting great discounts. If you also want to take advantage of this opportunity, hurry up and if you want to buy TV, then at 6 pm today, the flash cell of Shinko TV is for you.