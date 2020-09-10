If you have not been able to buy Redmi’s cool smartphone Redmi Note 9 in the previous cell, then you have a great chance today. The cell of this phone, which comes with an initial price of Rs 11,999, will start from 12 noon on Amazon India and mi.com. In today’s cell, the company is also going to provide the Redmi Note 9 smartphone with some attractive offers.Redmi Note 9 comes in three variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. The phone’s 4 GB + 64 GB variant costs Rs 11,999 and the 4 GB + 128 GB variant costs Rs 13,499. If you talk about its top i.e. 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant, then it comes to Rs 14,999.

In today’s cell, the phone will get an instant discount of 5 percent on HSBC Bank’s cashback card. Apart from this, the phone will also get a cashback of 5 percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Redmi note 9

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The phone has a 6.53-inch full HD + dot notch display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. The phone comes with 19.5: 9 aspect ratios and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This phone, which comes with a RAM option of up to 6 GB, has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Four rear cameras have been provided in the phone for photography. It has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Talking about selfie, you will get a 13 megapixel camera in this phone.

The memory of this phone with 128 GB internal storage can be increased to 512 GB with the help of micro SG card. Coming with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, this phone has a 5,020mAh battery which comes with 22.5 W of fast charging. The special feature of the phone is that it also supports 9 Watt reverse charging.