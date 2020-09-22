If you have not been able to buy Redmi 9A, the Dhansu entry level smartphone of Redmi in the previous cell, then you have a great chance today. This phone is going to be available for sale on Amazon India and mi.com from 12 noon. With a starting price of less than Rs 7,000, this smartphone has been given best-in-class features such as a strong MediaTek Helio processor with a large battery.The Redmi 9A comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green and Sea Blue color options. Its 2 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant costs Rs 6,799. At the same time, for its 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, you will have to spend Rs 7,499. Many special offers can also be availed by purchasing the phone in today’s cell. On purchasing this phone on EMI transaction with Bank of Baroda’s credit card, you will get an instant discount of 5 percent. At the same time, if you pay from Amazon Pay UPI, you will get a cashback of 10 percent.

Specifications of Redmi 9A

The phone has a 6.53-inch HD + LCD dot drop display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The aspect ratio of the display is 20: 9. This phone supporting Dual Nano SIM will get MediaTek Helio G25 SoC processor with 3 GB RAM. The phone has 32 GB of internal memory, which you can increase up to 512 GB with the help of micro SD card.

OnePlus and Samsung smartphones reduced by ₹ 5,500, these handset handsets also reduced

For photography, this phone has a 12-megapixel rear camera. At the same time, a 5-megapixel camera will be available in this phone for selfie. The front camera of the phone is installed inside the waterdrop notch. To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery which comes with 10 Watt fast charging support.