Redmi’s cool smartphone Redmi 9 has a sale today. The phone can be purchased from mi.com and Amazon India from 12 noon. Coming to 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, this budget smartphone offers many best-in-class features. This phone with carbon black, sky blue and sporty orange color options can also be purchased in today’s cell with some special offers.The variant of Redmi 9’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 8,999. In the cell, you will get a cashback of 5 percent on buying this phone from Amazon Pay ICICI Bank’s credit. This deal is for prime members. Non-prime members will be given a cashback of 3 percent on payment from this card. Apart from this, the company is also offering an instant discount of 5 percent on the credit card of HSBC Bank.

Redmi 9 specifications

The phone has a 6.53-inch HD + display with a 1600X720 pixel resolution. This display comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Supporting up to 512 GB micro SD card, this phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor.

Realme’s Dhansu smartphone sales will be available at low prices

For photography, in Redmi 9 you will get a dual camera setup with LED flash in the rear of the phone. It has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 13-megapixel primary lens. At the same time, this phone has a 5 megapixel AI front camera for selfie.

Realme 7i will be launched in India soon, so will the price of 64MP quad camera phone

To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with a 10 Watt fast charging support. Talking about OS, this phone has MIUI 12 out-of-the-box based on Android 10.