Redmi’s latest budget smartphone Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime can be purchased in the cell from 12 noon today. Users can buy this phone from Amazon India and mi.com. Both phones have been given several best-in-class features according to the budget segment. In today’s sale, you can also buy Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime in some attractive offers.Redmi 9 Prime comes in two variants 4 GB + 64 GB and 4 GB + 128 GB. The initial price of this phone, which comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue and Sunrise Flare color options, is Rs 9,999. If you talk about Redmi 9, then its initial price is Rs 8,999. This phone also comes in 4 GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage operation. The Redmi 9 comes in Carbon Black, Sky Blue and Sporty Orange color variants. In today’s sale, both these smartphones can be purchased at attractive bank cashback and no-cost EMI.

Specifications of Redmi 9 Prime

The phone has a 6.53-inch full-HD + IPS display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. With 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage, this phone has a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC processor. Coming with micro SD card support up to 512 GB, this phone works on MIUI 11 OS based on Android 10.

Four rear cameras have been provided in the phone for photography. It has an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In this phone for selfie, you will get an 8 megapixel camera. To give power to the phone, it has a 5,020mAh battery with fast charging of 18 watts.

Redmi 9 specifications

In Redmi 9, you will get a 6.53 inch HD + dot drop display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. This phone with 4 GB RAM has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The phone comes with up to 128 GB internal storage. If needed, the memory of the phone can also be increased to 512 GB with the help of micro SD card.

This phone, which works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10, has a dual rear camera setup for photography. It has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 13-megapixel primary camera. In front of the phone, you will get a 5 megapixel camera for selfie. This phone with rear mounted fingerprint sensor has a 5000mAh battery which comes with 10 Watt fast charging support.

