You can buy Realme Narzo 20A, the latest budget smartphone of Realme, in the cell today. The sale will start from 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme’s website. The phone comes in two variants. Its starting price is 8,499 rupees. Features such as triple rear camera setup and 5000mAh battery have been provided in the phone.The 3 GB + 32 GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 8,499. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 9,499 for its 4 GB + 64 GB variant. In today’s sale, you can also buy Reality Narjo 20A with attractive offers.

There will be a 5 percent discount on purchasing the phone with the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. At the same time, if you buy this phone from Realme’s website, then you can get the benefit of 500 rupees MobiKwik SuperCash. The phone can also be purchased at attractive no-cost EMI.

Specifications of Reality Narjo 20A

The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The phone comes with 20: 9 aspect ratios and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In this phone with up to 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage, you will get Snapdragon 665 SoC processor. With the help of micro SD card, you can increase the memory of the phone up to 256 GB.

For photography, you have been given triple rear camera setup in this phone. It has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel retro sensor. For selfie, you will get an 8 megapixel front camera in the phone.

To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery. The specialty of the phone is that it also supports reverse charging. This phone with rear mountage fingerprint sensor has features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB port for connectivity.

