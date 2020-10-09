You can buy Realme Narzo 10A in sale today. The sale will start from 2 pm on Realme’s website. Today’s cell phone can be purchased only on prepaid order. This phone with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage costs Rs 8,999. This phone comes in two color options – So Balu and So White.The phone has a mini-drop full screen display with 1600×720 pixel resolution. The screen-to-body ratio of this phone that comes with night mode is 89.8 percent. For display protection, Corning Gorilla Glass has been given in it. This phone with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage has a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The memory of the phone can also be increased to 256 GB with the help of micro SD card.

AI triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a 2-megapixel macro lens with a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The phone will have a 5 megapixel front camera for selfie.

This phone works on the realme UI based on Android 10. This phone equipped with fingerprint sensor has a 5000mAh battery. The phone supports 10 Watt charging. Another special feature of the phone is that it also has a reverse charging feature. For connectivity, in this phone you get Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack and all other standard options.

