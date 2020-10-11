Mahindra Alturas G4 – ₹ 3.06 Lakh Bumper discount of Rs 3.06 lakh on this car of Mahindra is offered by the company this month. This car is the most affordable car in the full size SUV segment. This month the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 2.2 lakh on the car.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT – ₹ 62,000 You can get a discount of up to Rs 62,000 on this Mahindra car in October. This car is quite different from the rest of the cars in terms of design and seating configuration. Currently, you can save Rs 62,000 on this car.

Mahindra XUV500 – ₹ 57,000 It was first launched by the company in 2011. The company has updated the facelift of this car 2 times. The company will launch the new generation model of this car next year. You can save Rs 57,000 on the purchase of a car this month.

Mahindra is offering great discounts on its products before Diwali this month. These discounts include cash discounts and exchange bonuses, along with the company is also offering discounts of up to Rs 3000 on accessories, but for this you have to book a Mahindra car online. However, the company is not offering any discount on the recently launched Mahindra Thar.