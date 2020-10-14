If you want to buy a new iPhone for yourself, then a great opportunity has come for you. You can buy the 64 GB variant of the iPhone 11 in the Great Indian Sale starting on Amazon from October 16 after a bumper discount for Rs 47,999. At the same time, if you pay this phone with HDFC Bank debit or credit card, then you will get Rs 45,999.You will get a discount of 2 thousand rupees on the purchase of iPhone 11 (64 GB) in bank offers. With this, you can also order this phone in a great exchange offer. Amazon’s Great Indian Sale is starting from October 16 for Prime Members. For non-prime members, this cell will start a day later.

Apple has reduced the price of iPhone 11 after the launch of iPhone 12. Now the initial price of iPhone 11 has been increased to Rs 54,900. Along with this, the company has also cut the prices of iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2020. Talking about the iPhone 12, the company has launched this series with an initial price of 69,900.

IPhone 11 specifications

The iPhone 11 works on Apple’s A13 bionic chipset. Third generation neural engine is also provided in the phone. Talking about the display, in this phone you will get a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD LCD display. Dual camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has ultra wide and wide lenses. Videos with 4K resolution can be shot at 30fps of this camera setup.



The phone has a 12-megapixel camera for selfie too. This display is installed inside the notch. To power the phone, it has a battery of 3,110mAh, which supports 18 Watt fast charging. This phone works on iOS13 operating system.