It is impossible to say whether Leclerc could have kept Verstappen behind him if he had not crashed. The Ferrari driver ended up in the wall and lost valuable points in the championship. Leclerc does not have much time to recover from the disappointment, however. The next race weekend is just around the corner.

As difficult as it will be, it is essential for him that he leaves France behind and now focuses on the Hungarian GP. The Hungaroring is a circuit that should suit Ferrari very well. It is a circuit with few straights. That means Red Bull doesn’t benefit much from their top speed trump card. There are much slower corners and that is Ferrari’s strong point this season.

Weather forecast for the Hungarian GP 2022

But as much as Leclerc and Sainz would like, it doesn’t look like it will be a quiet and normal weekend in Hungary. On Friday it will remain dry, with a temperature of about 33 degrees. However, there will be thunderstorms on Saturday with a 75 percent chance of precipitation. The drivers can therefore expect a soaking wet qualifying.

Things will improve a bit on Sunday with only a 33 percent chance of rain at the start of the race. If something falls, less water will fall from the sky on Sunday. The temperature has already dropped to 23 degrees, which means that the circuit will take longer to dry up. The strategy departments of the teams will therefore have to pay extra attention to these changeable circumstances. Yes, we’re looking at your Ferrari.

What time does Formula 1 start in Hungary?

Friday 29 July 2022

1st free practice: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

2nd free practice: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 30 July 2022

3rd free practice: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Qualification: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 31 July 2022

Race: 3:00 PM