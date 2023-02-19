Turkey will now have to allocate billions of dollars for the reconstruction of 11 provinces in the south and southeast, which have been massively devastated by the worst disaster in the country’s contemporary history.

Likewise, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to give millions of Turkish liras to the affected citizens, with the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for May 14 approaching.

Pumping all these sums may stimulate consumption and industrial production, which are two main indicators of economic growth, but the reality is that Turkey is suffering from a shortage of funds.

The country was able to reconfigure the reserves of the Turkish Central Bank after it was almost depleted, thanks to the help of Russia and the Gulf states.

However, economists explain that this money is hardly sufficient to maintain Turkish finances and prevent the lira, which is in a difficult situation, from collapsing, until the election date, if it is not postponed.

However, Erdogan is now forced to repair damages worth about 78.9 billion euros (84.5 billion dollars), according to estimates by a group of heads of major companies, while estimates by other experts are close to 9.4 billion dollars.

In anticipation of the elections, Erdogan promised to provide new housing for millions of those affected within a year.

And if he manages to save money thanks to new foreign donors, the Turkish president will have to allocate a large part of it to the construction sector in order to rebuild entire parts of the country that were completely demolished.

Erdogan has always relied on this sector, which is now being accused of being responsible for the collapse of many residential buildings as a result of violating earthquake-resistant construction standards.

Real estate development was instrumental in modernizing much of the country, opening airports, building roads and building hospitals.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development considered that “reconstruction work may compensate to a large extent for the negative impact of the earthquake on economic activity.”

Before the earthquake, the affected region contributed to the Turkish economy at a level of 9 percent of the gross domestic product, especially through major industrial zones in Gaziantep and the port of Iskenderun, through which the products of the region exported to the world pass.

Likewise, the shock will affect agricultural production.

Unai Tamgak, professor of economics at Top University of Economics and Technology in Ankara, pointed out that the region provides 14.3 percent of Turkey’s agricultural production, including hunting and forestry products.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned of disruption in basic food production in Turkey and Syria.

The earthquake also affected the energy and transportation infrastructure, as well as irrigation canals, according to Tamgak.

Some look back, trying to find a model to follow.

However, Mahmoud Mohieldin, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund, considered that the economic consequences of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake would not be at the level of the damage of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the country in 1999 and killed 17,000 people, even though the financial institution was quick to clarify that the person responsible was He speaks in a personal capacity.

At that time, the Turkish economy lost 0.5 to 1 percent of the gross domestic product, as the earthquake affected Turkey’s industrial heart, including its economic capital, Istanbul.

However, the economy rebounded quickly and, from the following year, recorded a growth of 1.5 percent of GDP, thanks to reconstruction efforts, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

According to a note shared by Wolfango Piccoli, an analyst at the Teneo Consulting Office, the tourism sector, which “has become one of the main sources of foreign exchange for Turkey,” will remain relatively unharmed, as the stricken area is not the first destination for foreign tourists in the country.

headwind

“It is clear that the country will need foreign currencies,” said Baki Demirel, professor of economics at Yalova University, noting that Turkey would have to increase imports.

However, the government has room to manoeuvre, as the Turkish sovereign debt is relatively weak.

On the other hand, foreign investors are boycotting the country because of Erdogan’s economic policy, which contradicts the traditional approach, which stipulated regular lowering of interest rates, which caused a sharp rise in inflation.

At the time of disaster, Turkey had just announced an official inflation rate of 58 percent, compared to more than 85 percent at the end of 2022.

However, experts agree that Turkey is facing headwinds that may hinder its growth this year.