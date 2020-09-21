One of the great challenges of science is to predict the behavior of fluids from the equations that describe their dynamics. This allows us to understand physical phenomena – such as the formation of tornadoes, air fronts of different temperatures, waves and tsunamis, or the breaking of a drop – which facilitates, for example, weather forecasting or the study of possible floods.

The study of these equations gives rise to one of the questions included among the seven problems of the millennium, whose resolution is awarded with a million dollars. It has also motivated other questions of great interest in current mathematical research, on which important advances are being made in recent years.

In 1755 the mathematician Leonhard euler He wrote for the first time the differential equations that bear his name and that govern the motion of an ideal fluid, that is, one that is free from the frictional forces caused by the interactions between the molecules that form it. Years later, in 1822, Claude-Louis Henri Navier and, independently, in 1845, George Gabriel Stokes, studied the case of a viscous fluid, which is subject to frictional forces, and introduced a new term, that of viscosity, into the Euler model, arriving at the equations that we now call “Navier-Stokes”.

The Navier-Stokes equations describe the dynamics of fluids based on the law of conservation of mass and Newton’s second law. This associates the acceleration of the particles with the forces that act on them: the spatial variations in pressure, the friction forces between the molecules – which define how viscous a fluid is – and possible external forces such as gravitational forces. To this is added the equation that collects the incompressibility of the fluid. Furthermore, the dynamics could depend on other factors, such as temperature or the presence of a magnetic field, which would make the model even more complex.

These equations work in the following way: you tell them what the speed of the fluid is at a certain moment in time – what is known as initial data – and, when solving them, they give you the speed of that fluid at any later time – the solution-. Unfortunately, solving these equations is not easy.

The difficulty in analyzing the Euler and Navier-Stokes equations is that they are unstable systems –in which small disturbances can completely change the configuration of the system–, non-linear –the responses are not proportional to the stimulus that causes them. and not local – what happens at a point depends not only on what happens in its immediate environment, but on the state of the entire fluid.

In fact, it was not until the beginning of the last century that the existence of solutions of these equations was demonstrated. In 1933, the French Jean leray tried the existence and uniqueness of regular solutions. These are smooth speeds, in which there are no abrupt changes, which corresponds, in mathematical terms, to differentiable functions. For example, the speed of water that flows calmly through the meanders of a river is smooth, while that that flows through its rapids is irregular. Leray proved that, starting from a regular speed, there is a single speed, also regular, that varies with time, and solves the equations during a certain future time interval (which depends on the initial data). Beyond that interval, Leray was not able to ensure that the equations had a solution.

A year later, he introduced the notion of “weak solution”, which can be regular or irregular, into the Navier-Stokes equations, and proved that always, for any moment of time, there are such solutions . In principle, the speeds that Navier-Stokes solve should be smooth, but the concept of a weak solution provides a new way of understanding these equations, so that they can also give rise to irregular solutions.

From these ideas arise two of the most important mathematical problems in the area. The first is to determine if there are regular solutions for all time or, on the contrary, they become irregular at some point. When this happens, a singularity is said to form. If the fluid is considered in two dimensions, Witold Wolibner and Leray showed that singularities do not occur, and that their solutions exist and are kept regular for all time. But in three dimensions the problem is still open. This issue is included in the Clay Foundation’s list of millennium problems, and its resolution is awarded a million dollars.

The second problem asks about the uniqueness of weak solutions. That is, can there be two different weak solutions that start at the same initial data? Or, given an initial data there can only be a single weak solution? From a classical perspective, one hopes that the same situation does not lead to two different futures. However, it is known that this is not so for Euler’s equation. For the Navier-Stokes in two dimensions we know that yes there is uniqueness of weak solutions, and in three dimensions we don’t know what happens.

In recent years there have been great advances in solving this problem, among which stands out a recent job by Tristán Buckmaster and Vlad Vicol. These researchers have shown that, if solutions even weaker than Leray’s are considered, then there is no uniqueness. However, the uniqueness of Leray’s remains a mystery that scientists around the world are trying to solve.

Ángel Castro and Diego Córdoba are ICMAT researchers

Coffee and theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked its development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems”

Translation, editing and coordination: Ágata A. Timón García-Longoria (ICMAT)

