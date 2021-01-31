The UK continues to push for new post-Brexit trade deals. The British Minister for International Trade, Liz Truss, announced on Saturday that the government will officially apply to join the trans-Pacific trade agreement (CPTPP).

So far, eleven states belong to the CPTPP, which together represent 13.5 percent of global economic output. The free trade zone created in 2019 includes the markets of Australia, Canada, Chile, Mexico and Japan. The CPTPP agreement was launched after the US withdrew from the trans-Pacific free trade agreement under then-President Donald Trump.

The UK application for CPTPP membership takes place one year after the UK leaves the EU and one month after the country leaves the EU internal market.

His country is now forging “new partnerships that will bring enormous economic benefits to the British people,” said Prime Minister Johnson. Great Britain had already sealed the first major free trade agreement after Brexit with Japan in October. Agreements with Singapore and Vietnam followed in December.

Trade Minister Truss also expects “enormous opportunities” from joining the transpacific trade agreement. Automakers and whiskey producers would benefit from low tariffs. It could also create new jobs and greater prosperity in the UK. Karan Bilimoria from the British employers’ association CBI spoke of a “new chapter for our independent trade policy”.

The opposition Labor Party expressed itself more skeptically. After years of Brexit negotiations, the question arises why the government now wants to join another economic bloc on the other side of the world “without any significant public involvement,” said Labor trade expert Emily Thornberry. It is also unclear whether Britain, as a member of the CPTPP, could veto China’s possible accession to the agreement. (AFP)