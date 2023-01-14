In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged military support. It should come soon in the form of the Challenger 2 main battle tank.
LONDON – Great Britain wants to provide Ukraine with Challenger 2 main battle tanks to ward off the Russian war of aggression.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
More information coming soon. dpa
