From: Ulrike Hagen

Britain wants to ban smoking for future generations. Anyone who is 14 years old today should never be able to legally buy a cigarette. The consumption of e-cigarettes should also be restricted.

London – The British government plans to ban the sale of cigarettes in the long term by raising the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products every year. prime minister Rishi Sunak (Conservative Party) announced at its party’s annual meeting in Manchester on Wednesday (October 4) that young people aged 14 and over will “never be legally sold a cigarette” in the UK. According to the conservative prime minister’s wishes, the generation should be able to grow up smoke-free. Last December, New Zealand passed a similarly radical anti-smoking law.

Great Britain wants to ban cigarettes in the long term – “There is no safe age for smoking”

The proposed bill therefore proposes to ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, which will effectively raise the minimum smoking age by one year each year. Prime Minister Sunak stressed that “there is no safe age for smoking”. The goal is to stop young people smoking by 2040.

64,000 deaths annually: Great Britain bans cigarettes and tobacco for future generations

“Smoking is the biggest preventable cause of death in the UK – causing around one in four cancer deaths and leading to 64,000 deaths per year in England,” it says British government homepage.

No parent wants their child to start smoking. It’s a deadly habit that kills tens of thousands of people and costs our health service billions every year.

E-cigarettes: Far-reaching restrictions on “vapers” are also planned

The UK government also plans to restrict the consumption of e-cigarettes by banning certain flavors and introducing regulations on the packaging of e-cigarettes to make them less appealing to children.

17 billion pounds in cost savings: Great Britain passes a lifelong smoking ban for young people

Like on Thursday (October 5th), among other things the Independent reported, Sunak defended his decision to ban smoking but postpone planned restrictions on junk food. He said cigarettes were “different to a packet of crisps or a piece of cake”. The Tory leader said smoking was “chemically addictive” and praised his own plan to ban it as “the biggest public health breach in a generation”.

The British Prime Minister continued: “There is no safe level of smoking that can be part of a balanced diet.” According to the government, nicotine use is the biggest preventable cause of death in the UK – costing the economy and society £17 billion a year.

Smoking ban for future generations: share prices of tobacco companies are falling

The government assures that smoking will not be criminalized and emphasizes that anyone who can legally buy cigarettes today will be able to do so in the future. On the stock market, the share prices of tobacco companies fell after Sunak’s announcement, reported dpa. Health experts welcome the plan as an important protection for children and young people from addiction and see it as an important public health measure.

Smokers are also threatened with restrictions in Germany. An adjustment to the tobacco tax has been in effect since the turn of the year, making the price of cigarettes and tobacco more expensive. At the federal level, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also wants to take tougher measures: He wants to ban smoking in cars with children and make it a criminal offense.