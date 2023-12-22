The strong winds of Storm Pia are threatening the movements of those traveling in the UK ahead of the Christmas holidays. The Met Office has issued a warning for gusts, in some cases exceeding 130km/h, covering Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of Wales and England. Several planes had to carry out several maneuvers before landing as in the case of this Finnair flight from Helsinki. The pilot, due to the violent gusts of wind, was forced to perform a “go around” – i.e. the interruption of the landing maneuver of an airplane – before landing safely at Manchester airport



00:46