Live from London, the journalist for France 2, Maryse Burgot affirms that “the mortgage is no longer taboo “. The Minister of Health spoke openly on Friday, September 18, stating, “we will do everything to protect lives”, did he declare.



“Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the road to Oxford made a very pessimistic statement saying the second wave is now inevitable”, explains the journalist of France 2. Boris Johnson wishes to avoid a total reconfinement, because this one had been disastrous for the economy of the country. “He is surrounded by several experts from his team who advise him to reconfigure from October 15”. Schoolchildren in the country will be on vacation for two weeks, a reconfinement would have a less significant social impact during the vacation period.