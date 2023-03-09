In the future the Italians will need a new entry permit to enter the UK. This is what we read on the British government website. It will be the registration to the ETA system or the Electronic Travel Authorization for a fee. It has not yet been decided how much it will cost and as regards the timing during 2024 it should be fully operational.

It will help all foreigners, including Europeans, adults and children, to enter the British territory both for tourism and for work, even for short periods. Applications can be made online and will need to be approved by the UK authorities. A ‘yes’ which, according to the website of the British government, will arrive in a few days or even a few hours via e-mail. It must therefore be presented together with the passport when crossing the border. Travelers cannot remain in the UK after their authorization has expired and can only engage in activities permitted by the ETA whilst in the UK.

With the ETA programme, the official website reads, British law enforcement agencies will be able to better prevent and combat serious crimes such as identity theft and automated document checking will be faster. The short processing times, they add, also allow Italians to plan last minute trips as they can only apply a few days before departure.