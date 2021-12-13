From today in Great Britain the population invited to work in smart working to avoid a further spread of the Omicron variant which, as the health minister replied, is already traveling at phenomenal speed. In Italy 88.8% of the population over 12 vaccinated with at least one dose or cured of covid for a maximum of six months. While the people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 45.923.964 equal to 85.03 percent of the population over 12 according to the report by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the commissioner for the health emergency, updated at 06:19 today. The latest covid bulletin relating to Sunday 12 December records 19,215 new cases and 66 deaths.

8.15 am – Great Britain, Javid. Omicron is spreading at a phenomenal rate



UK health minister Sajid Javid said the Omicron variant is spreading across Britain at phenomenal speed despite low hospitalization levels and no Omicron-related deaths yet. The variant first recorded in South Africa has caught on in the UK in the past three weeks, explained Javid in a televised interview. It is already growing at a rate of two or three times two every two or three days. It is doubling and at this rate we will have a million infections by the end of the month.

8.05 am – in Germany 21,743 new cases and 116 deaths, decreasing incidence



Germany reports 21,743 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the last 24 hours and another 116 deaths. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, which yesterday reported 32,646 new infections and 132 deaths from Covid-19, the incidence over seven days is decreasing and stands at 389.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Yesterday it was at 390.9 and a week ago at 441.9. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Germany there are 6,531,606 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 105,754 deaths.

