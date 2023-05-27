Dhe idea for this book came about incidentally. Oliver Bullough, who had previously written a book about the super-rich and corruption, tried to make it clear to an American interlocutor that England does not have a powerful law enforcement agency that takes action against international money laundering. Because his counterpart remained skeptical, Bullough blurted out: Great Britain is like a butler at the service of the rich from all over the world. From Britain as a butler, it was only a short step for Bullough to the canon of British literature. Namely to P. G. Wodehouse and his characters Jeeves and Wooster. One a gentleman, the other his clever, snooty, totally amoral butler who solves all his problems for him. This servant Jeeves is well known in Britain and with him came the opportunity for Bullough to hold up the mirror to the British.

The result is a book that adds an ugly dimension to ideas of the fine English kind. On the one hand, Bullough says the upper class is every bit as sophisticated, sophisticated, easygoing, humorous and cash-strapped as their reputation. On the other hand, she is also uniquely unscrupulous. It was already in the days of Empire. When Britain ruled a quarter of the world, it appropriated its riches in a remarkably adept way. Brutality was seen as impractical, but this was not inconsistent with a basic tolerance of injustice and a willingness to discreetly look aside when things got ugly. According to Bullough, it is this combination of suppleness and moral flexibility that makes Britain predestined for the role of butler.

The changing governments in London looked the other way

In a historical chapter at the beginning of the book, the author traces the fall of the Empire. In connection with the Suez Crisis in 1956, when the British finally lost control of world trade, he quotes US Secretary of State Dean Acheson: “Britain has lost an empire and has not yet found a new role.”



Oliver Bullough, "Serving the World." How Britain became the butler of oligarchs, kleptocrats, tax evaders and criminals.

But Bullough disagrees. The financial heart of the Empire, the City of London, had long been in the process of reorienting itself and opened up a new area of ​​business with the invention of the Eurodollar. Bullough describes how the City henceforth served the world’s super-rich and criminals by making untaxed capital disappear. Overseas territories such as Gibraltar and the British Virgin Islands have also reinvented themselves as paradises for shell companies, money launderers and tax evaders.







Even Scotland began using ancient loopholes in its legislation to launder money. The changing governments in London always looked the other way, writes Bullough, did nothing and justified it with the classic excuse that capital would find loopholes elsewhere. Now there are many countries trying to outdo each other with better and better conditions for opaque riches. But only Great Britain can offer its butler services with unprecedented elegance. “So much that is typically British,” Bullough writes, “the history, the traditions, the humor and the institutions, have become a costume for the country’s elites to wear as they scour the world for new clients.”

Navel-gazing and Enlightenment

Bullough describes an impressive example of the relevant compliance of the British upper class with regard to the Ukrainian oligarch and Putin friend Dmytro Firtash. He was a fixture of London high society, courted as a benefactor by Cambridge University, valued as a consultant by the British Foreign Office – and he had just bought a disused £53million underground station in Knightsbridge when he moved to Austria was arrested at the request of the FBI. He is still awaiting extradition to the United States.

When “The World at Your Service” was published in the original English language a year ago, the book made waves in Great Britain. Russia had just invaded Ukraine. The West imposed sanctions, and London could not help but take a closer look at who it had served for decades with its bankers, lawyers, boarding schools, real estate agents and other luxury service providers for high commissions. Stories about Londongrad made the rounds. Bullough’s book was an important part of navel-gazing and enlightenment.







We now know the stories, but the book still enriches our understanding of current events. Because at first glance it seems contradictory that Great Britain sided with the Ukrainians faster and more decisively than any other western country. Aren’t rich Russians just his best customers? But if you read Bullough’s remarks, then the supposed contradiction dissolves. Because a good butler is as unscrupulous as he is fleet-footed. He serves his master only as long as it is in his own interest. And when the wind shifts, so does it.

Oliver Bullough, “Serving the World.” How Britain became the butler of oligarchs, kleptocrats, tax evaders and criminals. Translated from the English by S. Schmid and R. Gravert. Antje Kunstmann Verlag, Munich 2023. 272 ​​p., hardcover, €26.