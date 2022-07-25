LONDON. The London Court of Appeal today rejected the parents’ request to admit to the judicial discussion a further appeal against the decision to “pull the plug” of a 12-year-old British man in a coma for several months: taken by the first and second instance judges, on June 13 and July 15, with a double verdict which – as in various more or less recent similar cases – gave reason to the indications of the hospital and wrong to the heartfelt requests of the family.

The Court recognized as legally valid the reasons authorizing doctors to end the life of Archie Battersbee, found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on April 7: reasons that would have been taken “in the best interest” of the baby. And they accepted his basic argument, according to which it would now be “useless” to keep him alive through assisted ventilation, given the diagnosis of “highly probable” brain cell death made by the Royal London Hospital who is treating him. . Diagnosis and verdicts that Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance – moved by religious convictions, but not only, and supported by her lawyers, by pro-life groups, as well as by ordinary citizens – had instead contested repeatedly from a to zeta: saying not only “Devastated”, but convinced “as a mother” that her son was still able to recover, having – she says – shook hands from his hospital bed. The woman said she was “disgusted” by the attitude of both the doctors and the judges.