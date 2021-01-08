In 24 hours, 1,300 people died from Covid-19 in Great Britain. The variant of the coronavirus confirms its high contagious potential. “The epidemic is out of control, there are quite edifying figures in London, one in 30 people is infected, up to one in 20 in some neighborhoods, the capital has been placed in a major incident, a kind of state of ’emergency“, reports journalist Matthieu Boisseau live from London, Friday January 8.

From her hospital bed where she has been for two weeks, a mother wishes to testify: “I really don’t feel good, I am extremely scared. I saw two people die on the beds next to me. “ In London, the pressure has never been so strong on hospitals. The nursing staff cracks: “We do not know who to help first (…) people are losing their lives at a dramatic rate, they are not even old people”, explains a nurse. The saturation of hospitals is explained by the shortage of caregivers.

