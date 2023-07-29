Back on track

After a five-week break, the World Championship is once again the protagonist with the first round of the second half of the season in Great Britain at Silverstone. The novelty in the MotoGP format will be staged for the first time on the Northampton circuit, which on Friday will play a 100% free practice session in the morning given that the top-10 that will guarantee direct access to Q2 will be that of the afternoon session no longer taking into account the combined classification.

A year ago the Aprilia was decidedly brilliant on the big corners at Silverstone, also perfect for enhancing the qualities of the bikes Ducati who are the rulers of the season as evidenced by the classification which sees Francesco Bagnaia in control of the situation ahead of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, these two separated by just one point. Also waiting for Marc Marquezwho came out rather battered from the Sachsenring and Assen weekends that preceded the summer break.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications, the big news of the Sprint which will have a halved race distance and will award points to the top nine classified riders at the finish line and races in the three classes on Sunday. Below are the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor.

British GP 2023, session schedule and TV times

Friday 4th August

09:25-09:45 MotoE, PL1

10:00-10:35 Moto3, PL1

10:50-11:30 Moto2, PL1

11:45-12:30 MotoGP, PL1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

13:25-13:45 MotoE, PL2

14:15-14:50 Moto3, PL2

15:05-15:45 Moto2, PL2

16:00-17:00 MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

18:00-18:10 MotoE, Q1

18:20-18:30 MotoE, Q2

Saturday 5th August

09:40-10:10 Moto3, PL3

10:25-10:55 Moto2, PL3

11:10-11:40 MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11:50-12:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12:15-12:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

13:10 MotoE, Race-1

13:50-14:05 Moto3, Q1

14:15-14:30 Moto3, Q2

14:45-15:00 Moto2, Q1

15:10-15:25 Moto2, Q2

16:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

17:10 MotoE, Race-2

Sunday 6 August

10:45-10:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

12:15 Moto3, Race (live on TV8)

14:00 MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

15:30 Moto2, Race (live on TV8)

The characteristics of the Silverstone circuit

Track: 5.9km

Bends: 18, 8 left, 10 right

Width: 15m

Longest straight: 770m

MotoGP Hall of Fame (Until 2009 the British Grand Prix was held at the Donington circuit)

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Max Biaggi (Honda)

2004 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2007 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2008 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2009 – Andrea Dovizioso (Honda)

2010 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011 – Casey Stoner (Honda)

2012 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2013 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2015 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2016 – Maverick Vinales (Suzuki)

2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2019 – Alex Rins (Suzuki)

2021 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2022 – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2010 – Jules Cluzel (Suter)

2011 – Stefan Bradl (Kalex)

2012 – Pol Espargaro (Kalex)

2013 – Scott Redding (Kalex)

2014 – Esteve Rabat (Kalex)

2015 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2016 – Thomas Luthi (Kalex)

2017 – Takaaki Nakagami (Kalex)

2019 – Augusto Fernandez (Kalex)

2021 – Remy Gardner (Kalex)

2022 – Augusto Fernandez (Kalex)

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2012 – Maverick Vinales (FTR Honda)

2013 – Luis Salom (KTM)

2014 – Alex Rins (Honda)

2015 – Danny Kent (Honda)

2016 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2017 – Aaron Canet (Honda)

2019 – Marcos Ramírez (Honda)

2021 – Romano Fenati (Husqvarna)

2022 – Dennis Foggia (Honda)