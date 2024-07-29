Great Britain | Several people have been stabbed in Southport, North West England

Great Britain|The police have arrested a man suspected of stabbings.

Several people have been stabbed in Southport, north-west England near Liverpool.

Merseyside Police say officers were called to the property on Hart Street just before midday local time.

According to the police, several victims were found at the site. However, the statement does not provide further details, which according to the police “will be confirmed as soon as possible”, says the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

The police have arrested a man from whom they have confiscated a knife.

The news is updated.