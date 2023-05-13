Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region – a very different weapon may now have the potential to change the war. © dpa/AP/LIBKOS

Great Britain sends a signal to Putin with the delivery of the “Storm Shadows”. They could play a decisive role in the Ukraine war.

LONDON/LUHANSK – Great Britain is supplying the long-range missiles “Storm Shadow” to Ukraine, or has already done so, according to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. The United States and other countries have so far refused to supply missiles that can reach distant targets.

The rockets from Great Britain can fly 250 to 300 kilometers and penetrate bunkers with their warheads, analyzes the World. This has enormous potential to change the Ukraine war. Loud star If Russian territory was taboo, the occupied areas, including Crimea, would be possible targets – and could be used there against fuel and ammunition depots, airports, command centers and naval bases. The Crimean bridge could also be a target due to the high impact of the “Storm Shadow” missiles.

Storm Shadow missiles can change the Ukraine war

With the Storm Shadow missiles, Ukraine could succeed in interrupting important supply routes. A similar approach near Cherson brought supplies from Russia to a standstill there. In addition, the cruise missiles are available in large numbers in Great Britain. “This gives Ukraine the ability to make Crimea untenable for Russian forces,” ex-General Ben Hodges, former commander in chief of the US Army Europe, tweeted. “The commander of the Black Sea Fleet now faces the possibility of destroying ships and naval facilities in Sevastopol or having to move ships to Novorossiysk, a port less suited to support the fleet.”

Turnaround in arms delivery: Storm shadows could play crucial role in Ukraine war

“The combination of absolute accuracy and the ability to destroy hardened targets makes the Storm Shadow a far more potent weapon against the bridge than ATACMS could ever be in principle,” Fabian Hoffmann, a missile expert at the University of Oslo, told the World. “Overall, the good news is that command posts, logistic facilities, ammo depots, and other high-value targets outside of Himar’s range are no longer invulnerable,” said Hoffmann. “That will probably make Russia’s planning and logistics even more difficult.”

Has Ukraine already used the weapons from Great Britain on Saturday?

Again Guardians writes, the delivery will be supported by the USA. Until then, the United States had refused to supply such missiles in order to prevent “further escalation”. Ben Wallace called the arms shipments a “measured and proportionate response” to Russian hostilities, particularly the continued attacks on civilians. According to the Guardian, Ukraine has officially pledged not to attack any targets inside Russia – but the leaked US military documents contained indications that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy regretted this and wanted to use weapons to reach troop concentrations inside Russia.

According to the Russian occupiers in Luhansk, the Storm Shadow cruise missiles were already used in a shelling on Saturday. This information could not be verified by an independent party. For the second time since Friday, Russian state media have reported explosions in the eastern Ukrainian regional capital of Luhansk, which is occupied by Russian troops. A huge cloud of smoke was visible in the Russian media on Saturday. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Germany on Sunday: You can read all the developments in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine here. (dpa/kat)