Dark period

The black cloud, Fantozzi style, that accompanies Sergio Perez in this period it doesn’t seem to want to go away from the Mexican’s head, who in truth seems to be doing everything he can to create problems for yourself. He succeeded, despite himself, even in the British GP qualifyingfor him finished very early after just ten minutes or so in Q1.

Wet error

On the track still damp from the morning’s rain, but with slick tyres fitted to his RB20, Checo lost control of the car badly at the Copse corner and spun and ended up in the gravel. It was impossible for him to restart from that situation and impossible for the stewards to push him back onto the track. His team radio was emblematic, in which he asked the pit wall if the stewards could help him, and the dry response from Hugh Bird – his track engineer – who reminded him that even in that case his qualifications would still have ended.

Future at risk

Perez then will start tomorrow from the last position on the starting grid and his future at Red Bull, despite the contract he just signed, seems increasingly in the balance. In fact, on the horizon there is the suggestive hypothesis of a sensational return of Daniel Ricciardo or the candidacy of the Japanese Yuki Tsunodawhich however seems to heat up Christian Horner less. Perez’s seat certainly seems less and less secure with each passing day, even more so with the constant growth of McLaren and Mercedes and with the need, for Red Bull, to secure points with both cars to secure the first position in the Constructors’ standings.