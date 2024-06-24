Accident on the Gatcombe Park estate, concussion for Princess Anne

There Princess Anne was hospitalized following an “accident” at the Gatcombe Park estate last night which caused her to “minor injuries and a concussion“. B said it todayuckingham Palace explaining that Princess Anne is hospitalized at Southmead Hospital, Bristol after a fall “as a precautionary measure under observation”. He is expected to “make a full and speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Princess Anne, 73, is there younger sister of King Charles. “The King is kept informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending its deepest affection and his best wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery”, reads a note from Buckingham Palace.

The cause of Princess Anne’s injury is not confirmed, but, writes the BBC, it is believed to be compatible with a potential impact with a horse’s head or legs. Princess Anne was due to visit Canada later this week to attend a ceremony at a war memorial in Newfoundland.