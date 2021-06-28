The scandal over the resignation of the Secretary of Health From great britain, Mark Hancock does not end. It is no longer the passionate kiss and hug with Gina, his advisor who broke the rules of social distance, was published on the first page of The Sun and ended Hancock’s wife’s friendship with Gina Coladángelo, a lifelong family friend, and her cheated husband. The problem now is that ministers are wondering how that hidden camera, which filmed him in his privacy, got into the minister’s office and who delivered them to the best-selling tabloid in the kingdom. Their fear is to be next.

Ministers demand that their offices are electronically “swept” by technicians to detect cameras or microphones that compromise your activities. While the health department wonders how Gina and the secretary were filmed kissing passionately, breaking the rules of social distance, in the middle of a pandemic in his office, Secretary of Justice Roberto Buckland demanded that “the origin of the cameras and who placed them be investigated.”

The paranoia of being watched by a foreign power grows among Boris Johnson government officials. One rumor is that they had hired a Chinese company to place phones and security cameras in government buildings. They could have reached the office of the now-resigned secretary of health, who signed all the pandemic supply contracts there.

Buckland said he couldn’t be sure if there were unauthorized cameras in his office or not and asked his officers to look into him. It was the government of Harold Wilson that prohibited the presence of cameras in ministerial areas.

“I never saw cameras. I know that there is a CCTV team in the building for obvious security reasons. But I am sure that many of my colleagues will be wondering the same thing and will be sure that each of their offices is “swept”, in case they contain unauthorized devices, which can be a breach of national security. It is the most sensible decision. I asked for it on Friday and I hope to have an answer. Ministers must have a safe space to work, ”Buckland said.

Former Conservative Secretary of State Lord Lansley declared that there should be “a vast sum of measures” to stop ministers from being secretly recorded. Believes that there is a regular “sweep” of official offices by electronic objects, in fear of being spied on or heard.

The new health minister and former finance chancellor, Sajid Javid, announced that “The camera has been deactivated by the department”. He believes that ministers should not have cameras installed in their offices.

“I did not disable the camera in question. It has been deactivated by the department and removed from the office ”, announced the new secretary of state Javid to the press. “I think, for safety, it’s common sense. And I never knew that in the other five departments where I worked there were cameras and I don’t really know why there was a camera there, “he said.

But I’m sure there will be more things when this incident is fully investigated, ”he announced.

Hancock resigned Saturday in a video posted on Twitter. But now they will investigate the appointment of his mistress, Gina Coladángelo, for her £ 15,000 job on the board of the Health Department over which he presided.

A spokesman for the prime minister considered that “secretaries of state can make direct appointments and this is the case in this instance ”.

Another of the results of his resignation was to discover that the Secretary of Health used a private email account for his acts of government, that she was open to being hacked or spied on. Hancock’s use of personal emails should be investigated, according to Labor. Downing St insisted that the former secretary of state did not use his personal emails for government business.

Hancock and Coladángelo were filmed kissing passionately in the month of May, although the image was now known. After several days of resistance, he resigned from office on Saturday. He said the last thing he was looking for was for his private life to distract attention from the focus that is leading them out of the crisis and that he was proud of his work.

“I want to reiterate my apologies for breaking the sanitary guidelines and apologize to my family and loved ones for putting them in this situation. I also need to be with my children at this time, ”he said. For the first time a minister did not appear with his wife at the time of resignation, in a very British style.

Former lobbyist Gina Coladángelo is married to fashion founder Oliver Bonas. She entered the secretary of health as ad honorem advisor and then received £ 15,000 a year. His brother Roberto Coladángelo works at Partnering Health Limited (PHL Gropu), specialist in providing emergency and primary services for patients in the British Health Service (NHS).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had closed the Hancock affair initially and accepted his apology. She had met him at his country house in Checkers and I had exonerated him. But the resignation of the official was demanded by more than 60 conservative deputies. Finally, he said that Hancock could not continue as secretary of state because “he had broken the sanitary rules and undermined the official message before the Covid.” Labor in Parliament is demanding an investigation.

