NAfter days of warnings about the dangers of the so-called Indian Corona variant, the British government has changed its tone. According to The Times newspaper, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his party’s MPs on Wednesday evening: “I know there are fears about the new variants. But we can’t see anything that suggests deviating from our schedule (the relaxation). ”Evaluations of initial research results had“ increased confidence ”that the vaccines would also be highly effective against the Indian variant, Johnson said in the House of Commons. In any case, this relates to the risk of getting seriously ill. At the same time, the initial concern that the coronavirus variant B.1.6172.2 massively increases the risk of infection does not seem to come true.

In some places in northern and central England, the Indian variant has become dominant, but the number of registered cases is apparently not increasing as much as initially feared – despite mass testing. The prevalence increased from a total of 500 cases in early May to just over 3,000, with the increase flattening recently. The epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, known for his caution, spoke of a “glimmer of hope” that the Indian variant is not, as feared, 50 percent more contagious than the largely dominant British variant. Jonathan Van-Tam, the British government’s deputy chief physician, estimated the increased risk of infection to be 20 to 30 percent. In the past few days it was feared that the so-called last opening step on June 21st could be threatened. With it, all contact restrictions should fall and mass events should be possible again.

<br />



Hope for relief when traveling abroad

However, it remains questionable whether the draconian restrictions on foreign travel will also be relaxed. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday that he hoped for an expansion of the “green list”, which so far only includes twelve travel destinations, including Iceland, Portugal and Gibraltar only three in Europe. However, this depends on the developments in the individual countries. Travelers who want to visit countries on the “yellow list” were further deterred on Thursday. Interior Minister Priti Patel announced that controls on the ten-day forced quarantine would be tightened. Everyone should expect a “knock on the door”. Quarantine breakers faced a £ 10,000 fine. In addition, travelers to “yellow countries” can expect three – disproportionately expensive in Great Britain – corona tests as well as long lines at the borders.

After the government lifted the “illegality” of foreign travel on Monday, there was some confusion about the current practice. While government officials had initially said that countries on the “yellow list” could be visited to visit friends and family, Johnson tightened the government’s “guidelines”. Countries such as France, Spain or Germany should only be visited if there were “extreme conditions” or “emergencies”, such as a serious illness of a family member abroad, said Johnson. You should definitely not go on vacation there. While the Labor Party wants to tighten the regulations, they are controversial in parts of the Conservative Party, in the travel industry and among many citizens.