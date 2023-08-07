A first group of migrants has been transferred aboard the Bibby Stockholm, a mega barge moored in the English Channel where they will have to wait for the decision on their asylum requestaccording to a controversial British government scheme which plans to house migrants in barges and former military bases to reduce maintenance costs.

From government sources it was disclosed that up to 500 people will be housed by the end of the week in the mega barge – of three floors for a total of 222 lodgings – which has been at anchor off the coast of Dorset for three weeks. But the project is causing protests from humanitarian organizations who define the conditions on board as “inhuman”.. And the firefighters union itself has expressed fears for safety, due to limited escape routes, in case of overcrowding.

to the accusations, Home Undersecretary Sarah Dines responded by saying that “basic but adequate” accommodation would be provided, admitting that the intention is to send “a strong message” about the absence of “luxury accommodation”as could be understood the one in the hotel, for which the British government claims to spend 6 million pounds a day.

Not only that, Dines added that “all possibilities” are being examined to address the migrant crisis, including that of transferring them to Ascension Island in the South Atlantic. Amnesty International harshly criticized the transfer of migrants to the mega barge, calling it “a hulk of a Victorian-era prison” and calling it “shameful” that it is being used “for people who are an escape from terrorism, conflict and persecution”.

While the Care4Calais association managed to prevent the transfer to the barge of 20 people including “disabled people, people who survived torture, modern slavery, who have had traumatic experiences at sea. Housing any human being – concludes the president of the association Steve Smith – in a floating quasi-prison is inhumane. Trying to do that to these people is incredibly cruel.”