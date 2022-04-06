Mexico.- This Tuesday, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) announced that the British State Department ordered the extradition from Karime Maciasex-wife of the governor of the state of Veracruz, Javier Duarte, to the Mexican Republic.

It was in October 2019 when the ex-spouse of the PRI state president was arrested by the security authorities of London, England, after in 2018 she was denounced by the Veracruz government of having diverted 5.7 million dollars (more than 112 million pesos) when she served as first lady of said federal entity. However, she posted bail 150 thousand poundswhich allowed her to leave the penitentiary center in which she was confined.

Through your official account Twitterthe Federal Public Ministry made public that the British government had authorized the extradition of Macías to Mexican territory so that he can be held accountable to the Judiciary for the crimes he is accused of.

“The State Department of Great Britain has just ordered the extradition of Karime “M”, ratifying the resolution of the British court that heard the case. This person has fourteen days to challenge that determination,” reported the autonomous body headed by the prosecutor. Alejandro Gertz Manero.

Just last February of this year, the Attorney General’s Office reported that it had won the trial to extradite the former first lady of Veracruzwho indicated that he would challenge the ruling.

The foregoing by ensuring that “not a single peso had reached her bag” of the more than 100 million pesos that she is accused of having diverted when she was in charge of the DIF, that is, when her now ex-husband Javier Duarte governed Veracruz.

“I had an honorary position in the Veracruz DIF for being the wife of the former Governor and today he is my ex-husband, a position equal to that of other wives of well-known local businessmen who are part of this assistance organization. Neither they nor I handle funds, nor do we decide on administrative issues or enter into any contract. Not a single peso came into my bag, to the extent that there is no proof of it in the accusation,” Karime Macías said in a statement.

Meanwhile, regarding the resolution of the British State Department, Macías’s lawyer assured that the former state prime minister will not be extradited to Mexico at the end of the 14 days after the ruling, since an appeal will be filed against it.

“Karime is not going to be extradited, after 14 days the appeal would continue, apart from other defense mechanisms that are ongoing, but that have the consequence that they cannot allow the transfer,” said Marco Antonio del Toro in interview with Millennium.