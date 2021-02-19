At the beginning of January, the corona mutant B117 brought the British healthcare system to the brink of collapse. New infections reported daily hit the new pandemic high in the UK of around 60,000 new cases. The proportion of positive tests in the total, the so-called positive rate, rose to around 13 percent.

The result was 40,000 corona patients in British hospitals, 4,000 of whom were ventilated, and 1,300 British people who died of or in connection with the coronavirus. The sense of achievement, the falling number of infections after the second national lockdown, were gone in one fell swoop with the new B117 variant. A third lockdown was needed, an even harder one. A lockdown that actually contained the contagious virus.

Most recently, the national health authority NHS reported around 12,000 new cases, one fifth of the high six weeks ago. According to a study, the number of those currently tested positive for the coronavirus in England has even decreased by around two thirds since the beginning of January.

That is the central result of a published on Thursday Study by Imperial College London, for which tens of thousands of randomly selected citizens are regularly tested. If the test was positive at more than 1.5 percent at the beginning of January, it was only a good 0.5 percent at the beginning to mid-February. In London, which was particularly badly affected, the proportion of positive tests even fell by 80 percent.

Looking at all tests in the UK is based on data from Our World in Data determine that the positive rate also fell significantly across the country in the past six weeks – from around 13 percent to around 2 percent. In Germany, the positive rate is higher in comparison: There it is currently around 6 percent, after having risen to a high of around 15 percent in early January.

Observers attribute the development in Great Britain to the hard lockdown that has been in place since early January – and not yet to the increasing number of people vaccinated.

“The infection rates are still very high,” said the scientist involved Paul Elliot in the BBC interview. “They are as high as they were in September when they went up, and there are currently as many people in the hospital as there were in the first wave, so we have to be very careful.”

The development in England, which also applies to the whole of Great Britain, reflects a trend that can also be seen in other countries – for example on comparative maps from Oxford University: In the United States there was also a steep downward trend in January.

In Germany, where the mutant B117 is currently rampant in several hotspots, and other countries, the number of new cases also fell, albeit less rapidly. In countries like Sweden, however, the situation is only now getting really out of hand.

The lockdown that Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on January 4th in response to the spreading mutant B117 is also significantly tougher than the one in Germany.

People in Great Britain are only allowed to leave their homes in a few well-founded exceptional cases. These exceptions can be the “absolutely necessary” commute, shopping for essential groceries, medical appointments, or going to church. Brits are also allowed to go out of the house once a day to do sports.

You are not allowed to meet people in other households unless, for example, it is necessary for care. Brits who disobey the rules can face fines of up to £ 10,000 (around € 11,500).

Great Britain also expanded testing capacity

In addition to the tougher measures, Great Britain hoped for quick success with the vaccination campaign – and also massively expanded the test capacities. The number rose from 430,000 tests on the day it was announced to a high of around 670,000 tests on February 6. Since then, the number of tests has decreased again.

The falling number of infections also gradually had an impact on the number of hospitalizations and deaths. After an average of 4,000 corona patients had to be admitted to hospitals in Great Britain at the beginning of January, the figure was recently only around 1,500.

The latest data from the ministry shows that around 20,000 corona patients are treated in hospitals, and a little more than 2500 are ventilated. In mid-January there were twice as many patients. The number of deaths from or in connection with the coronavirus fell from 1,300 people to less than 500 recently.

The R-value in the UK recently fluctuated between 0.6 and 0.9, according to data from the UK Ministry of Health. That means: one infected person infects less than one other person with the virus. According to these data, the seven-day incidence recently fell by between 3 and 6 percent daily.

The trend shows that the number of infections in the UK is currently halving every 15 days. If this trend continues, the number of new infections a day will be less than 1,000 in six weeks.

There are currently 450,000 vaccinations per day, a total of 25 percent of the British are already immunized. More than 90 percent of people over 70 in the UK have been vaccinated.

But scientists see no influence of the British vaccination campaign on the low number of infections. Because: The number of infections in the age group of those eligible for vaccination over 65 years did not decrease more than in the other age groups.

The young age group has the highest number of infections

According to the study by Imperial College, the coronavirus is now comparatively most widespread in the younger age groups, the 5- to 12-year-olds and 18- to 24-year-olds.

The researchers at Imperial College suspect that the comparatively high number of cases in the young age groups is due to the fact that children and young people are still going to school. A study from February showed that around a quarter of primary school students are still being taught personally.

Mark Woolhouse, an epidemiologist from the University of Edinburgh, said that Guardian: “I think there are reasons to be more self-confident than at the end of the first lockdown.” Studies have shown that school openings have not caused an increase in corona cases, according to Woolhouse. Other experts, however, warn against reopening schools quickly and urge caution.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that schools will be allowed to reopen on March 8 – initially for the youngest students. This is what Northern Ireland announced on Thursday. There, the lockdown was extended to April 1, with one further exception that some shops are allowed to offer pick-up services again.

In his address on Monday, Johnson will announce the timetable for the coming weeks, which could include the earliest possible opening steps. In addition to the school closings, far-reaching exit and contact restrictions “carefully but irreversibly” will be lifted, Johnson announced this week.

However, the prime minister also made it clear that the easing would be withdrawn immediately if the infection situation turns negative.

A senior foreign ministry official said ahead of the upcoming easing Sky News on Friday that the British government could not rule out a possible fourth lockdown. It is not possible to give citizens this security, said James Cleverly, who represents Great Britain in the Middle East and North Africa. “Viruses don’t work like that,” says Cleverly. But: “We want it to be the last lockdown, we are working towards that.”