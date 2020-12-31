LONDON / BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – New regulations apply between Great Britain and the European Union from Friday. The Brexit transition phase was in effect until December 31 at midnight, during which largely the same rules existed as before Great Britain left the EU. The country had left the EU at the end of January 2020. On January 1, 2021, the Brexit trade pact agreed on Christmas Eve will come into force – Great Britain is leaving the internal market and the customs union. The agreement has yet to be ratified by the EU Parliament and is therefore only provisionally in force.

The British Parliament had waved through the ratification law presented by Prime Minister Boris Johnson within a few hours shortly before the turn of the year. Head of State Queen Elizabeth II approved the law with her “Royal Assent” on Thursday night. On New Year’s Eve, the contract was officially published in the EU’s legal gazette.

The trade and partnership agreement is intended to avoid a hard break. The most important point is that no customs duties or quantity restrictions will apply in the trade in goods. In addition, the almost 1250-page contract regulates many other topics, including fishing and cooperation in energy, transport, justice, and the police.

An agreement was reached on New Year’s Eve on a particularly difficult point: Spain and Great Britain agreed that the British overseas territory of Gibraltar would join the Schengen area, which is usually free of border controls. The general post-Brexit trade pact does not apply to Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain./bvi/DP/he