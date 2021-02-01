Great Britain reports record numbers of vaccinations: In one day the country administered almost 600,000 vaccine doses. But there is also a “Corona hero” among the newly infected.

In Great Britain, the corona numbers are still high due to the British Covid-19 variant.

But when it comes to vaccination, the country is making pretty good progress compared to other countries.

Record donation collector Tom Moore, who was knighted by the Queen, is also seriously ill with Corona.

London – The headlines for Corona crisis are mostly negative: deaths every day, vaccination disputes, bankruptcies, psychological collateral damage, and and and. But in addition to repeatedly sad records around the corona numbers, Great Britain is now celebrating an achievement that gives the country hope.

On Saturday alone, according to the government, in United Kingdom almost 600,000 vaccine doses administered. For comparison: In Germany In the week of January 25, the Robert Koch Institute reported an average of almost 98,000 vaccinations a day. There have been a few days on which more than 100,000 vaccinations have been reported. By Friday there had been around 2.3 million vaccinations, first and second dose combined, in Germany.

In Great Britain the number of First vaccinations however, to just under nine million. According to official information, only around 490,000 people received a second dose. Only with this second step does the vaccine its full effect, say the manufacturers. By mid-February, the British government wants all 15 million people from the most vulnerable groups to be vaccinated.

Corona in Great Britain: record in vaccination – new infections still at a high level

The EU meanwhile argues with AstraZeneca about delivery quantities. Even if there was a small success to report on Sunday, the delivery bottlenecks are currently dominating the discussions in Germany. Great Britain is currently not affected by these delivery delays.

True, the number of New infections in the UK has fallen significantly in recent weeks, but it is still high, with more than 20,000 cases reported on Sunday alone. Even with the number of Deaths there is a downward trend. 587 new cases were recorded on Sunday. However, on weekends this number is often significantly lower than on weekends due to delays in the reporting system. The country is still concerned with the British Corona variant B 1.1.7 in particular.

Corona in Great Britain: Record donation collector Tom Moore seriously ill with Corona

The Queen knighted the now 100-year-old Briton Tom Moore after he set a world record with his charity run on the walker. © Joe Giddens / PA Wire / dpa

That there is a personal fate behind each of these numbers becomes clear at the latest when familiar faces are also used corona get sick. So on Sunday the news came from Great Britain that the British record fundraiser Tom Moore, known as Captain Tom, is seriously ill with Covid-19. The 100-year-old was taken to hospital with pneumonia, his daughter said on Twitter. “He was home to this day but needed extra help with breathing,” she wrote. He had already tested positive last week.

Moore had a fundraising run on his last year Rollator just under 32.8 million British pounds (about 37 million euros) collected for the National Health Service NHS in the corona pandemic. Queen Elizabeth II then had him for Knight beaten. In addition, the World War II veteran was promoted from the captain to honorary colonel.

Video: Queen knights “Captain Tom”

Captain Tom, as he was still called by many, even stormed to the top of the charts with his own version of the soccer anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” Great Britain. He recorded the song with British singer and actor Michael Ball and an NHS choir.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke up on Twitter on Sunday evening: “You have inspired the whole nation, and I know we all wish you a full recovery.” (dpa / cibo)