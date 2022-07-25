Home page World

Of: Sarah Neumeyer

Split

The ESC will not take place in 2023 in the winner Ukraine. © Corinne Cumming/dpa

Actually, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 should take place in Ukraine. But nobody knows what the security situation will be like by then.

LONDON – Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Great Britain and not in Ukraine. “Following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities, I am delighted that the BBC has agreed to host the competition next year,” said British Culture Minister Nadine Dorries on Monday (24 July). However, it is sad that the ESC due to the “continuing Russian bloodshed” could not take place in Ukraine, where it actually belongs. Great Britain finished second behind Ukraine at the ESC 2022 in Turin.

the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra had the ESC in Turin with the song “Stefania” won. This was the third time that the Ukrainians had the right to host the TV music show next year, after having hosted it in 2005 and 2017.

ESC 2023 in Great Britain: Manchester and Glasgow have signaled an interest in hosting

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that it was in talks with the BBC in Great Britain about the event due to security concerns in connection with the Russian war against Ukraine, which has been going on for around five months. Briton Sam Ryder had finished second in Turin. It is not yet clear in which city the competition will be held. Manchester and Glasgow have expressed interest, the BBC reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spoken out in favor of hosting the ESC 2023 in Ukraine a month ago. “The fact is, they won it and they deserve to have it,” Johnson said at the time. Now the outgoing head of government announced: “Last week (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyj and I agreed that the ESC 2023, wherever it takes place, must celebrate the country and the people of Ukraine. Now that we’re hosting, the UK will deliver on that promise straight away – and host a fantastic competition on behalf of our Ukrainian friends.”