LONDON. Several flights to and from the UK are experiencing lengthy delays due to a glitch in the air traffic control system. “We have imposed traffic restrictions for safety reasons,” confirm the national services. “We are experiencing probable delays and cancellations. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask you to contact your airline for further information,” Gatwick Airport informed on X, while Heathrow indicated it was “cooperating closely” with air traffic authorities and others. airports to “minimize the impact on passengers”. British Airways said in a statement it was in contact with air traffic authorities to understand the consequences of the problem. He assured that he will keep his clients informed of the latest developments.



Flights cancelled, thousands of Italians stranded in Mallorca: “No assistance, we are camped at the airport” Pier Francesco Caracciolo August 28, 2023

It is a serious computer-related problem of national significance although, as the British authority Nats points out, it has not led to the decision to close the airspace at the moment. The media are collecting the testimonies of passengers aboard planes stopped on the runway in some European airports who do not receive authorization to take off for the United Kingdom while delays and cancellations are reported in many British and Irish airports, such as those of Dublin and York.