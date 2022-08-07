Maverick Viñales he achieved the best time in the warm up of the Silverstone Grand Prix, the last moments of testing before the race. The Spaniard confirmed the excellent form of Aprilia with his 1: 59.227, a time with which he was two tenths ahead of the Suzuki of Alex Rins and Joan Mir.

Fourth was an excellent Marco Bezzecchi, who followed up yesterday’s great qualifying (he will start seventh). Fabio Quartararo is also in the top-5, six tenths behind the leader, but the happiest news of the morning is Aleix Espargaró’s sixth time. The Catalan wanted to test the condition of his ankles after yesterday’s scary highside in PL4: he completed nine laps, in which he seemed to be suffering but still able to participate in the race.

