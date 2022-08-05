Fabio Quartararo he is the fastest driver in the second free practice session of the British Grand Prix which sees four different manufacturers ahead of everyone at Silverstone. El Diablo stopped the clock on 1’58 ″ 946, the only one to go under this barrier. Behind the Yamaha rider we find Joan Mir’s Suzuki behind by 154 thousandths.

Third time for Maverick Vinales, who in Northamptonshire in 2016 obtained his first career victory in MotoGP. Behind theAprilia # 12 confirmed as best Ducati rider Johann Zarco.

They complete the list of drivers currently qualified for the Q2 Aleix Espargarò, Miguel Oliveira, Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini, Jack Miller and Marco Bezzecchi. Francesco Bagnaia will have to enter the top 10 in PL3, just eleventh at 439 thousandths from Quartararo.

MotoGP | Great Britain GP 2022, Free Practice 2 classification