Masterpiece of Francesco Bagnaia at Silverstone. The Ducati rider seemed in trouble all weekend, but like mentor Valentino Rossi on Sunday Pecco pulled out his claws and hit the fourth win of the season that reopens the championship in light of the great difficulties of Fabio Quartararo, only eighth overall. arrival and held back by the lack of power of his Yamaha M1 which did not allow him to make even one overtaking. El Diablo was second after the start, fifth after the long lap penalty and then gradually relegated to eighth position.

At the start of the race Johann Zarco maintained the lead and led the race with authority, but then crashed at the Vale chicane. Alex Rins he seemed able to take advantage of the field factor with his Suzuki to replicate the success of 2019, but in the final he had to surrender to the excessive power of the Ducati and to the Aprilia of an excellent Maverick Vinales.

The Spaniard finished second after taking first position at the Village for a few meters, attacking Bagnaia. Third place for Jack Miller, excellent squire of Bagnaia in the race, fourth in an amazing comeback Enea Bastianini who passed to Brooklands on the last lap Jorge Martin winning a nice derby in the run-up to the official Ducati 2023. Ninth place for the stoic Aleix Espargarò who raced with the after-effects of yesterday’s crash in PL4.

MotoGP | Great Britain GP 2022, final classification