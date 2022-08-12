Great Britain’s GDP down 0.2%, better than expected

The Great Britain’s GDP it fell by 0.1% in the second quarter, less than expected -0.2%. In the first quarter, GDP, on the other hand, had risen by 0.8%. In June alone, the business contracted by 0.6%, after a growth of 0.4% in May (revised figure) thanks to the impact of the jubilee celebrations of the Queen Elizabeth II.

In Frankfurt, the Dax advanced by 0.07% to 13,704.23 points, in London the FTSE 100 rose by 0.15% to 7,477.19 points, in Paris the Cac 40 advanced by 0.13% to 6,553.23 points. Lively Milan with the Ftse Mib at + 0.5%. The race in the price of gas, influenced by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, does not stop. The contracts at the Ttf in Amsterdam are currently being sold at 208.20 euros per Mwh, with a + 0.10%. Spanish inflation falls by 0.3% in July. A drop slightly higher than the estimates which assumed it to be -0.2%. In the light of the data of lThe harmonized index of consumer prices on an annual basis thus passes from 10.8% assumed to 10.7%.

