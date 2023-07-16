Home page politics

British climate activist with Sunak mask at a demo in London: The Prime Minister’s climate policy disappoints many. © IMAGO/Hesther Ng

Rishi Sunak’s climate policy is disappointing: Critics see a threat to climate goals and unclear commitments to international financing. Now the pressure is increasing because NGOs are announcing a new climate lawsuit.

London/Berlin – “That The UK has a clear global leadership position on climate change lost”. This was just one of the scathing sentences in the progress report to the British Parliament that the Climate Change Committee (CCC) published at the end of June. The CCC plays an important role in British climate policy: it was set up in 2008 under the Climate Change Act as an independent, public body to regularly report to Parliament on the progress of climate policy and to advise the government.

In its most recent report, it did not mince words. While London has responded to the “recent fossil fuel price crisis,” it has not taken the “swift steps that could have been taken to reduce energy demand and expand renewable energy.” Great Britain also “backed out on fossil fuel pledges with the approval of a new coal mine and support for new UK oil and gas production”.

Without a change in policy, the situation would get worse, the CCC made clear. The UK would miss its 2030 emission reduction targets.

Sunak is losing support in his party

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson still understood climate protection as a foreign policy element of his policy. But his successors show little interest in the topic. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis were used to put energy at the top of the political agenda. The result: the government is loudly pointing out the need for increased production of British oil and gas.

prime minister Rishi Sunak encountered a lot of opposition, including from his own people. When Zac Goldsmith resigned from his position as climate secretary at the end of June, he got back to the prime minister: “The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment – but that you, our Prime Minister, are simply disinterested“. This disinterest paralyzed the government.

Next climate lawsuit against the government

But the pressure on Sunak to do more is mounting. Three nonprofit organizations, Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth and Good Law Project, announced this month that they will be suing the government for a second time in less than two years over its “weak and inadequate strategy to combat climate change.”

In July 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that the UK’s net-zero strategy fell short of the government’s commitments under its own Climate Change Bill. The law requires the government to present policies that indicate how to meet the UK’s legally binding carbon budgets. The CCC found that credible plans exist for less than one-fifth of the emission reductions needed to meet climate targets.

The non-governmental organizations are now arguing that even the revised net-zero strategy published by the government at the beginning of the year falls short of what is necessary to achieve the climate goals.

Climate protection: Where does the opposition Labor party stand?

Lord Deben, a party friend of Sunak’s and until recently leader of the CCC, even sided with the opposition Labor Party in a televised debate in early July. He backed Labor’s call for a halt to all new domestic oil and gas projects.

Labor leader Keir Starmer’s rhetoric suggests the UK would gain climate momentum under a centre-left government. Nevertheless, Starmer’s climate policy intentions are not always clear either. Labor promises if they win the 2025 election:

Decarbonise the UK energy system by 2030 – five years ahead of the current government’s schedule

increase spending on green technologies

to create renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to eight gigawatts within five years and to end the de facto ban on onshore wind energy projects

make the transition to net-zero emissions ‘fair’ and create green jobs in the UK.

But Starmer, too, seems less comfortable recognizing the full extent of the climate crisis. The Sunday Times quoted him this month as saying he “hates tree huggers,” a derogatory term for eco-movements.

Ambiguity in climate finance

And as is so often the case, money – especially international climate finance – seems to be a sensitive issue for both parties. There has been media debate in recent weeks as to whether Sunak will even honor Britain’s 2019 pledge to double climate finance to the world’s poorest countries to £11.6 billion by 2026. News articles indicate that even Starmer is reluctant to make good on that promise. (By Philippa Nuttall Jones)