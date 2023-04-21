WBritish Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab announced his resignation on Friday in response to allegations of bullying. In a letter, Raab announced that he was resigning from this post and also from his position as Minister of Justice. He felt obliged to accept the outcome of the investigation into the allegations made against him. At the same time, Raab rejected most of the allegations.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced through his spokesman on Thursday that he had received an investigation report into the allegations against Raab. Sunak said he had “full confidence” in his deputy but was “carefully reviewing” the report’s findings.

Two formal complaints

The prime minister commissioned the inquiry himself after two formal complaints were filed against Raab a few weeks into his term in office in October. Observers had expected Raab’s dismissal if the complaints in the report were confirmed

The “Sun” reported in November that the former Brexit negotiator had thrown tomatoes from a salad across the room in a fit of rage. A spokesman for Raab denied this. As the “Guardian” reported, during Raab’s first term as Minister of Justice from September 2021 to September 2022, a “climate of fear” prevailed in his ministry. The department head was “manipulative” and “aggressive”.

Raab himself told the Sky News broadcaster in February that he had “behaved professionally at all times”. However, if the bullying allegations are maintained, “I would resign”.