The UK has decided to save itself with new taxes: the kingdom will have to increase fees in the medium term in order to replenish the budget, spending from which has risen sharply against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to study Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

As the agency notes, the UK has already borrowed $ 222 billion during the first five months of the fiscal year (starting in April) to support the economy. “Since the introduction of the quarantine in March, Britain has already borrowed more money than in the entire year that followed the global financial crisis of 2008-2009,” the agency said. The IFS estimates that by 2025, government spending will reach about 45 percent of GDP.

At the same time, the increase in spending on countering the coronavirus jeopardizes the promises made by the government before the start of the pandemic. For example, Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the late 2019 elections received significant support from the poorer northern regions, promising to improve their financial situation.

However, with the onset of the pandemic, the authorities faced a choice: either the financing of the fight against the epidemic will occur to the detriment of these promises, or the authorities need to find additional funds to replenish the budget. The IFS believes that London will go on raising taxes, but it will do so after 2022 so as not to hinder the recovery of the economy.