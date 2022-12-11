NAfter renewed allegations of racism against Buckingham Palace and the start of the new Netflix documentary series by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has defended the royal family.

There is no more vehement supporter of a multicultural Britain than King Charles III, Cleverly told Sky News on Sunday. This attitude from the royals “reflects the modern country that we see”.

That corresponds to his “personal experience” but also to the view of the “whole world” of Great Britain. The minister admitted that he has yet to watch the Harry & Meghan Netflix series. After returning from a series of trips abroad, he wants to catch up on the recent episodes of the hit series “Stranger Things”.

The first three episodes of the six-part series “Harry & Meghan”, which have been available since Thursday, were mainly about the role of the British tabloid media, which was also characterized by racism, in dealing with Harry’s wife Meghan and the lack of support from the royal family.

From the last three episodes of the Netflix series, however, more violent allegations of the couple against the royals are expected. They will be published next Thursday.

The behavior of an 83-year-old confidant of Queen Elizabeth II towards the black activist Ngozi Fulani at a reception in Buckingham Palace also sparked a new debate about racism in the British royal family. The godmother of heir to the throne William had resigned from her honorary posts in the wake of the controversy.

However, Fulani’s aid organization announced on Friday that it had to temporarily stop its work to protect its employees after “terrible” racist insults on the Internet.