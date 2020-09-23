The figures of the Covid-19 worry Boris Johnson. The English Prime Minister has decided to put in place six months of restrictions from September 23. “The first of these measures concerns the closure of bars, cafes and restaurants between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Only table service can be practiced there. Wearing a compulsory mask will be extended to traders and employees of restaurants and cafes “, explains journalist Alexandre Hébert on the 23 Hours set.

And add: “Telecommuting will be strongly encouraged. Finally, for offenders, fines can go up to 200 pounds.“As a reminder, the United Kingdom is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic with 398,625 confirmed cases and 41,788 recorded deaths.”This is the third time Boris Johnson has addressed the nation since the start of the crisis. It is an important speech to appeal to the British sense of responsibility at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases is doubling every week“, underlines journalist Maryse Burgot live from London.