The magnificent eight who will play the Davis Cup in Malaga from 21 to 26 November have finally been revealed. Canada, Serbia, Czech Republic, Holland, Finland and Australia were joined on the last day by Italy and last by Great Britain, which in group B in Manchester got the better of France 2-1, with a exciting challenge to the last point, decided by the double won by Daniel Evans/Neal Skupski over the comeback couple Nicolas Mahut/Eduard Roger-Vasselin, 1-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6), with the French team having wasted four match points and in general a superiority that had seemed rather clear during the match. But, gentlemen, this is Davis, where the concept of a favorite is very, very slippery indeed. And so Great Britain will go to Malaga, which also qualifies as first. Something that closely affects Italy. Why? Simple: in the quarter-finals, according to the hypothetical pairings already communicated by the ITF, the Azzurri, who came second in group A, will meet either Great Britain, who won group B, or the Netherlands, who took first place from group D. We will know for sure on Tuesday at 12pm, when the draw will take place.