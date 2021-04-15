The diplomacy of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain was imposed at the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, to prevent “a humiliation” to Prince Harry, a slight to the heir, Prince William and another frustration to Prince Andrew, who wanted to dress as an admiral.

When the men of the Royal Family march behind the Land Rover carrying the remains of the Duke of Edinburgh, none will wear a military uniform to “not humiliate Harry”, that by disposition of the House of Windsor after his departure, he cannot use them again as he is not an active Royal member. Nor did he want to enrage his favorite son, Prince Andrew, who wanted to use his as an Admiral. An idea that horrifies the military by the accusations of pedophilia that dirty it.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh’s four sons, Prince William and Peter Philips and Prince Harry, their grandchildren, They will all wear a dark street suit or jacket, with the decorations stuck on his chest, walking for 8 minutes. The queen will wait for them alone, in the church of St George, due to the “sanitary cloud” in which they are enveloped by the pandemic.

Of all those who can wear military uniforms, only Andrés and Harry were war veterans in the Falklands and Afghanistan. The others wear the uniforms as an honor for being members of the Royal Family.

The queen decides

The decision was personally adopted by Her Majesty to solve one of the most difficult conflicts in a Royal Family in crisis. Harry and William have gotten into a fight. Prince Charles disappointed his son. Harry accused the royal family of being racist. Prince Andrew does not want to be accepted as his mother’s spokesman, when his father died, by his brother, the heir, Carlos. It was the queen who put order in such inter-family and public conflict.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will walk behind their grandfather’s coffin at his funeral on Saturday. However, will be separated by diplomatic presence from his cousin, Peter Philipp.

Brothers, whose fractured relationship has not recovered Since their last awkward encounter at Westminster Abbey a year ago, they will be among nine members of the royal family who will march behind on foot, as the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is driven in a Land Rover to St George’s Chapel in Windsor. .

Prince Harry talks to Prince Philip as members of the royal family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2014- AP Photo

The procession will bring back memories to those who witnessed Princess Diana’s funeral of how the brothers, aged 15 and 13 at the time, walked behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral in 1997. However, they will not be side by side. . Inside the chapel, when the procession is reformed, they will be close again, but not next to each other.

Buckingham Palace released the funeral guest list, limited to 30 people for health reasons. It was confirmed that the Queen, like the 30 guests at the service, they will wear a mask. She will sit alone in the choir of the Chapel of St. George, with all the guests following the guidelines of the coronavirus and remaining socially estranged. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that they will sit six feet apart.

Philip was the guiding force in her funeral arrangements. The end of the service will include a powerful reminder of your wartime action, when the Royal Marines horns will sound Call to action, the call used on warships to announce to everyone that they must go to battle.

The bugle call was included following specific instructions from Prince Philip, who also chose all the music, which is expected to include the sailors’ hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save.”

A reduced choir of four singers will perform during the service and the guests will follow the rules and will not sing.

The guests



Guests include the Duchess of Cornwall, all of the Duke’s grandchildren and their spouses, and the children of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret. Also invited is Countess Mountbaten of Burma, formerly known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne, who was Philip’s carriage-driving partner and one of her closest friends. She was a frequent guest of his at Wood Farm in Sandringham, the lodge where he retired to live alone, in recent years until the pandemic.

Three of Philip’s German relatives will be among the 30 guests. His inclusion is a reflection of how close Philip was to his German family. As well as a reminder of how none of his sisters, who married German princes, were allowed to attend his wedding to Princess Elizabeth in 1947 due to post-war anti-German sentiments.

The three relatives: Bernhard, the crown prince of Baden; Donato, Prince and Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg were isolated at the home of a mutual friend in Ascot, Berkshire, before the funeral.

Only two children will attend the serviceViscount Severn, 13, and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 17, the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, grandchildren of the Prince. The other royals will include the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra, a close friend of the prince.

Before the funeral procession begins, the queen will have a moment of reflection, when her car stops behind the coffin, at the castle’s state entrance, and then stops for a moment, before departing. The Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal will lead the procession which follows the Land Rover as they head towards the western steps of St. George’s Chapel.

They will be followed by the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, with Prince William and Prince Harry behind them, with Peter Phillips.

The other members of the royal family in the procession will be the Queen’s nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, and the Princess Royal’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Assistants

The royalty will be joined by six members of Philip’s household, including his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell and one of his personal protection officers. There will also be two pages and two valets.

They will walk without masks, but they will put on the masks before entering the Chapel of St. George. The Queen, who will follow the procession at the state Bentley with a maid of honor, will wear a mask as she is led from the castle to the chapel. However, he will not follow the procession to the end, but will stop at the portico of Galilee, where the Queen’s car will stop and she will enter the chapel.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that royal men they will wear morning suits with their medals and women will wear day dresses. On the altar will be displayed some of the duke’s insignia, personally chosen by himself, which will include nods to his Danish and Greek heritage.

His selected medals and decorations will be placed alongside his Royal Air Force wings and the Field Marshal’s staff, resting on nine cushions, placed around the altar in St George’s Chapel.

PB