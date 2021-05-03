British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab assessed the possibility of improving relations with Russia.

“From the perspective of the United Kingdom, the door to positive relationships [с Россией] and diplomacy always remains open for us. I think that this position is shared by many NATO countries, ”said Raab during a press conference following bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which was broadcast on the TV channel C-SPAN…

Raab recalled that London criticizes the Russian side for cyberattacks, spreading disinformation and for the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny.

“There is an opportunity to improve relations with Russia, and we would welcome it, but everything here depends on actions. [РФ]”, – he added.

According to the Foreign Minister, there is an opportunity for better relations, but “Russia’s behavior and actions must be different.”

On the eve of the British Foreign Secretary said that the countries of the G7 group will consider the issue of creating collective response mechanisms to counter “Russian propaganda and disinformation.”

On April 26, 14 Russian citizens came under new British international sanctions. Sanctioned citizens are banned from entering the UK and their assets are frozen.

On April 25, the head of the United Kingdom’s foreign intelligence service MI6, Richard Moore, called Russia an “objectively weakening” economically and demographically, and at the same time one of the most pressing problems for Britain.

Also in the UK, Russia has repeatedly been called the main threat to the United Kingdom.

On April 23, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States and Europe are full of fantasies about the mythical Russian threat and are trying to present Russia as an aggressor. Moscow has never broadcast the threat attributed to it by the West, the diplomat said.