London will continue to provide assistance to Kyiv in 2024. The newspaper reported this on Saturday, December 23 The Telegraph.

“We [Великобритания] We are considering which items of our expenses can be transferred to a multi-year basis [помощи Украине]“,” the publication reports the words of British Foreign Minister David Cameron.

In addition, speaking about the planned volumes of British assistance to Ukraine, Cameron emphasized that next year Kyiv can count on even more support than at present.

Earlier, on December 22, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are experiencing difficulties in overcoming the defensive lines of the Russian army. According to him, the Russian army created defensive lines in preparation to repel the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army, organizing “huge minefields, trenches and obstacles for tanks.”

On December 21, Bloomberg columnist Hal Brands pointed out that Ukraine faces a terrible 2024 after the failure of its counteroffensive and depleted resources. According to him, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army ended in disappointment, and the country’s forces were “bloodied and exhausted.”

The day before, on December 20, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that a disappointing and unambiguous situation had arisen for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as they were suffering setbacks on the battlefield.

On December 19, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, during an extended meeting of the department’s board, announced that the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of the special operation exceeded 383 thousand military personnel killed and wounded. During the entire counteroffensive, launched on June 4, the Kiev regime lost 159 thousand military personnel, 121 aircraft, 23 helicopters, 766 tanks and 2,348 armored vehicles of various classes, the head of the Ministry of Defense specified.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were suffering significant losses and had already spent their reserves, “trying to show the owner results.” In addition, the head of state pointed out the collapsed myth about the invulnerability of Western military equipment.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.